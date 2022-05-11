Business brief

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 22:13 IST
Nippon Paint India has launched a programme to uplift, reward and recognise the garage painter community and identify top car painters.

Under its eight months long initiative 'Rangon Ke Badshah', the first of its kind for car painters in the Indian automotive market, Nippon Paint aims to connect with over 10,000 car painters across the country.

Besides, the company has also announced a merit-based education grant of up to Rs 12,000 per child per annum towards school fees reimbursement of deserving children of the participating painters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

