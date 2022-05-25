Left Menu

Infinity Learn acquires Wizklub for USD 10 million

Education group Sri Chaitanya-backed edtech firm Infinity Learn on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Wizklub for USD 10 million about Rs 77 crore as part of its foray into the cognitive learning segment.The Wizklub team of around 100 people will join the edtech platform and will operate under cognitive learning vertical Infinity Futurz.Infinity Learns Founder and Director Sushma Boppana said the acquisition of Wizklub is a huge value add in line with what Infinity Futurz wants to deliver.It develops the childs cognitive abilities from childhood, which is required for both offline and online.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 19:53 IST
Infinity Learn acquires Wizklub for USD 10 million
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@InfinityLearn_)
  • Country:
  • India

Education group Sri Chaitanya-backed edtech firm Infinity Learn on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Wizklub for USD 10 million (about Rs 77 crore) as part of its foray into the cognitive learning segment.

The Wizklub team of around 100 people will join the edtech platform and will operate under cognitive learning vertical ''Infinity Futurz''.

Infinity Learn's Founder and Director Sushma Boppana said the acquisition of Wizklub is a huge value add in line with what Infinity Futurz wants to deliver.

''It develops the child's cognitive abilities from childhood, which is required for both offline and online. This will help us go to another level of training students, not just relying on their capabilities but how to improve their IQ levels, thinking abilities, which will make it easier both for Sri Chaitanya and Infinity Learn. It's a very strategic acquisition for us,'' Boppana said.

Wizklub is the third acquisition by Infinity Learn within first year of their operation after Teacherr, a digital platform by teaching community and Don't Memorise, a concept-based multilingual content platform.

''When we started operations, we had a 60-70 members team. Now we have around 450 people. We are working towards developing great content which is to be curated for the requirement of the students and not just pushing content to them, but something that will be useful for them to deliver an outcome and to see progress in result,'' Boppana said.

Infinity Futurz' content will be available both online as well as offline and the company will approach schools to provide their students training around cognitive learning, Bopanna added.

Infinity Futurz aims to augment its existing portfolio of Infinity Learn offerings to K12 segment by inducing foundational skills that a student needs to acquire to succeed in the career of their choice.

Infinity Learn's CEO and President, Ujjwal Singh, said over the next 24 months, Infinity Learn is looking at over one million early years students joining for a multi-year journey with Infinity Futurz.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022