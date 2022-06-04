Left Menu

Indian Green Building Council ties up with AICTE for training of engineering students

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 21:03 IST
Indian Green Building Council ties up with AICTE for training of engineering students
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Green Building Council has tied up with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for training of over 1 lakh architectural and engineering students on green concepts.

Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), which has been established by industry body CII, has inked an agreement with AICTE in this regard.

The aim is to enable India to have the largest pool of trained professionals in green built environment by 2025, CII said in a statement ''Both the organisations have agreed to enable training of more than 1 lakh architectural and engineering students on green concepts and become industry-ready professionals,'' the statement said.

''AICTE plans to take the green education programme to all its affiliated institutions across India, said Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE.

M P Poonia, vice-chairman, AICTE, said that through this pact and green education programme, students will get more exposure to important concepts to protect our environment and elements of nature – earth, water, air, space and biodiversity.

Gurmit Singh Arora, chairman IGBC, said, ''The green building movement in India has created an enormous demand for trained professionals to design, construct, operate and maintain green buildings.'' To meet this growing demand, he said the IGBC envisages to work with various universities and their faculty in preparing and equipping college students in the field of green buildings.

IGBC is spearheading the green building movement in the country.

At present, there are 7,558 projects, equivalent to 8.18 billion square feet, which have adopted various IGBC Green and Net Zero Building Ratings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation
3
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
4
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022