HCL to enroll 1,500 students under TechBee in AP

There is an enormous need for young and high-quality talent and the TechBee is aimed at fulfilling that need, Subbaraman said.HCL has launched TechBee on a pilot basis in Vietnam, Australia, Sri Lanka and USA this year, with tailor-made programmes to suit the respective countries.

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 16-06-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 19:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
HCL Technologies, a leading global technology company, is conducting a walk-in drive in Vijayawada and Nellore cities in Andhra Pradesh on June 25 as part of its efforts to enroll 1,500 freshers under its flagship early-career programme TechBee.

The drive would be conducted in Visakhapatnam and other cities of the state as well this month, HCL vice-president Subbaraman Balasubramanyan and global operations director Shiva Prasad said here on Thursday.

Last year, HCL enrolled over 1,000 students who passed Intermediate in Andhra Pradesh, under TechBee and imparted technical training.

"Across the country last year, we enrolled over 7,000 students under TechBee and this year our target is about 12,000. This is a work-integrated higher education programme that prepares these students technologically and professionally for entry-level IT jobs in HCL after an intensive 12-month training," they told a press conference.

Students enrolled under TechBee could also pursue an undergraduate degree programme from partner institutions like BITS Pilani, Sastra University and Amity University.

Six months into TechBee, the students could do internship on HCL projects wherein a stipend of Rs 10,000 would be paid per month.

"The IT sector has seen a 12-15 per cent growth in the country this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digitisation and enhanced the demand for technology. There is an enormous need for young and high-quality talent and the TechBee is aimed at fulfilling that need," Subbaraman said.

HCL has launched TechBee on a pilot basis in Vietnam, Australia, Sri Lanka and USA this year, with tailor-made programmes to suit the respective countries.

