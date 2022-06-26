Left Menu

Religious institutions should play active role in reforming electoral politics: Meghalaya minister

Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has urged all religious institutions in the state to play an active role in reforming electoral politics, and help people make informed choices during polls.Churches and other religious institutes should openly discuss with people the prospects involved with the parties, the expectations to keep from the candidates, and the work done by them for the society.They should play an active role in reforming electoral politics.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 26-06-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 11:09 IST
Religious institutions should play active role in reforming electoral politics: Meghalaya minister
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has urged all religious institutions in the state to play an active role in reforming electoral politics, and ''help people make informed choices'' during polls.

Churches and other religious institutes should ''openly discuss'' with people the prospects involved with the parties, the expectations to keep from the candidates, and the work done by them for the society.

''They should play an active role in reforming electoral politics. Leaders have to educate people about the parameters that should be considered before exercising franchise. We should think about the welfare of the society when we cast votes,'' Rymbui said on Saturday, after the inauguration of the revamped Unitarian Church at Nongthymmai.

Earlier, Lok Sabha MP Vincent Pala and local MLA Charles Pyngrope also spoke on their association with the Church and its socio-cultural activities in the KhasiJaintia Hills since it was founded in 1887.

RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary precession with naked eyes

Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

 Global
3
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Global
4
WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Roe decision

WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Ro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022