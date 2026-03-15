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Assam's Peace Triumph: Ending Ethnic Militancy with Key Agreements

The Assam government signed settlements with Kuki and Hmar armed groups, ending ethnic militancy in the state. The agreements include welfare councils for Kuki and Hmar communities, and provisions for rehabilitation and compensation. The move follows years of negotiations, promising peace and development in Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:01 IST
Assam's Peace Triumph: Ending Ethnic Militancy with Key Agreements
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has successfully concluded negotiations with three Kuki and one Hmar armed groups, marking the end of ethnic militancy in the state, as per an official source.

The groups, having disarmed in 2012, participated in tripartite discussions that resulted in the signees—the United Kukigam Defence Army (UKDA), Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA), Kuki Liberation Organisation (KLO)/Kuki Liberation Army (KLA), and Hmar Peoples' Convention-Democratic (HPC-D)—formally agreeing to peace pacts.

These agreements aim to establish welfare and development councils, headquartered in Guwahati, dedicated to the progression of the Kuki and Hmar communities, alongside pledges for militants' rehabilitation and financial recompense for families of those killed during the insurgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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