Powerful Tunisian UGTT union calls for new nationwide public sector strike

Tunisia's powerful UGTT union called on Monday for a new nationwide strike in the public sector including state firms to protest against the government's economic policies.

UGTT chief Nourredine Taboubi told reporters that the date of the strike would be announced later. A national strike by the UGTT on June 16 brought the nation to a standstill.

