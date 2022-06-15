Left Menu

Senior IMF official to visit Tunisia next week, will meet president and PM

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 15-06-2022 00:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

The director of the Middle East at the International Monetary Fund, Jihad Azour, will visit Tunisia next week and meet President Kais Saied, a government official told Reuters on Tuesday, in an indication official negotiations could start soon over a rescue package.

The official added Azour will also meet Prime Minister Najla Bouden during the two day visit that will start June 20.

Tunisia, which is facing a financial crisis, is seeking to reach a deal on a $4 billion loan from the IMF in return for an unpopular reform package to shore up its struggling public finances. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese)

