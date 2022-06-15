Senior IMF official to visit Tunisia next week, will meet president and PM

The director of the Middle East at the International Monetary Fund, Jihad Azour, will visit Tunisia next week and meet President Kais Saied, a government official told Reuters on Tuesday, in an indication official negotiations could start soon over a rescue package.

The official added Azour will also meet Prime Minister Najla Bouden during the two day visit that will start June 20.

Tunisia, which is facing a financial crisis, is seeking to reach a deal on a $4 billion loan from the IMF in return for an unpopular reform package to shore up its struggling public finances. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese)

