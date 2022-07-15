Next Rajasthan budget will be youth-centric: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Friday said the state's next budget will be youth-centric, and asked young people to send their suggestions to his office to be evaluated and included in the proposals. Gehlot was addressing a function at Bikaner's Maharaja Ganga Singh University after unveiling a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the campus. He said Gandhi's teachings are relevant even today and urged the young generation to study and follow them.

In his speech, the chief minister highlighted various schemes and programmes introduced by the state government for youth welfare and skill development. The state government is committed to ensure job recruitment process is completed in time, he said.

He said the state's next budget will be focused on youths. ''If you have any suggestions or you are aware of any such thing which should be included in the budget, please send in writing to the chief minister's office,'' he told the youth.

The chief minister said the state government has launched various schemes for youth welfare and has done a lot of work, like opening new schools and colleges in large numbers.

He also inaugurated an indoor sports complex and an auditorium in the university.

Higher Education Minister Rajendra Singh Yadav, School Education Minister BD Kalla, Energy Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati, MLA and Chairperson of the Rajasthan State Sports Council Krishna Poonia, university Vice Chancellor Vinod Kumar Singh and others were also present at the function.

