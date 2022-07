Grant Thornton India Joins Hands with Jagran Lakecity University to Establish India's First-ever Centre for Analytics

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) Thursday Grant Thornton India signed a Memorandum of Understanding with JagranLakecity University on establishing India’s first Centre for Analytics at the university campus followed by a round table discussion on “Data Analytics for Businesses - Transforming Data into Actionable Insights”. The launch and the discussion session was conducted in the august presence of the Pro Chancellor, Mr.Abhishek Mohan Gupta, Honorable Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Sandeep Shastri, Prof.VivekKhare Registrar JLU, Mr.Navniit Siingh Chatwal Director JLU, Mr. Pradeep Pandey Director Grant Thornton, Mr.Kapil Arora Director Grant Thornton, Mr.Sarosh Kumar VP Cognizant and Mr.Mihir Merchant Chair CII Bhopal. Grant Thornton is one of India's most prominent and fully integrated Assurance, Tax, and Advisory firms, promising full advisory and growth solutions to big global companies. Jagran Lakecity University, one of the fastest growing and most awarded universities in Central India is known for its outstanding academic and industrial international collaborations. The University signing a memorandum of understanding with Grant Thornton on establishing India’s first ever Centre for Analytics is sure to open multiple pathways for the youth of this country. The JLU-Grant Thornton Centre for Analytics has been established with a mission to develop students as Business Analytics Experts and establish a ready resource for the industry for their Data Analytics requirements and cater to academic programs, specialized training, faculty-based research development, and support for entrepreneurial ventures. To commemorate the launch of this Center at Jagran Lakecity University (JLU) Bhopal, a RoundTable discussion on “Data Analytics for businesses-transforming data into actionable insights” was organized jointly with CII Bhopal. The session was attended by CXOs from various Industries, JLU Academicians, Experts from Grant Thornton, CII member companies, and JLU Students, and deliberated on the issues, Industries face in terms of Data Analytics along with identifying the gaps that can be fulfilled with the help of academia. The University currently offers more than 50+ UGC-approved programs and admissions are open for the academic year 2022-23. For more information, please visit jlu.edu.in.

