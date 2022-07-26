Left Menu

Lucknow University secures highest NAAC grading

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-07-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 20:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow University has been graded with 'A++' by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council.

NAAC assesses the overall systems along with teaching work in higher education institutions in India.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday by the Raj Bhavan, Uttar Pradesh Governor and Chancellor Anandiben Patel has expressed happiness on getting the highest grade in the NAAC evaluation and congratulated the university family and the people of the state.

Patel called it a matter of pride for the varsity.

''The UP Governor said that this achievement is inspiring for other universities of the state. Therefore, universities should continue their efforts to improve the quality of their teaching and work system till they attain the highest grade,'' she said.

Lucknow University has already obtained NAAC grading twice, the statement said.

In its first application, when the best ranking awarded by the NAAC was 5-stars, at that time the university got a 4-star grade.

The university got B grade in the ABCD series and now Lucknow University has become the first university in the state to get A++ grade in NAAC assessment, the statement added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also congratulated the Lucknow University for its achievement.

''Lucknow University is the first state university in the state, which has achieved this feat. It is a matter of pride for the people of the state,'' he said.

The chief minister said in the last five years, every level of education has been strengthened in the state, which is yielding encouraging results.

Meanwhile, former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, who held the higher education portfolio in Yogi Adityanath's first government said that the A++ grade in the NAAC assessment is a result of reforms started in 2017 in the higher education sector of UP.

The state has made a big leap in the field of education, he said, and added that now students will play a leading role in nation building by earning knowledge here like reputed universities of the country and the world.

