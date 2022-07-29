Left Menu

One student killed, five missing in beach tragedy near Vizag

An engineering student was killed while five others were feared swept away in tides at a beach in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, police said.The Coast Guard and the Marine police launched an operation to trace the five missing students.Another student rescued from the scene was shifted to a hospital for treatment, the police said.Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the incident and directed Minister Gudivada Amarnath to supervise the rescue operation.According to the police, about 13 students from a local engineering college went to the beach at Pudimadaka.

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 29-07-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 20:27 IST
An engineering student was killed while five others were feared swept away in tides at a beach in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, police said.

The Coast Guard and the Marine police launched an operation to trace the five missing students.

Another student rescued from the scene was shifted to a hospital for treatment, the police said.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the incident and directed Minister Gudivada Amarnath to supervise the rescue operation.

According to the police, about 13 students from a local engineering college went to the beach at Pudimadaka. While six students stood on the shore, seven others got into the Bay of Bengal.

“They were swept away by the tides. The body of one student was fished out. Another student was rescued from drowning. The other five were missing,” a police official, supervising the rescue operation, said over phone.

The deceased student was Gudivada Pavan Surya Kumar (19) of Narsipatnam. The rescued student Surisetti Teja of Visakhapatnam was admitted to hospital for treatment.

