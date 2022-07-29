VP recalls C. Narayana Reddy’s contribution to Telugu language and literature

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu stressed on the importance of using mother tongue in foundational education and called upon state governments to implement the provisions of National Education Policy 2020 in letter and spirit.

Shri Naidu was addressing the gathering after presenting the Dr. C. Narayana Reddy National Literary Award to eminent Odia writer, Dr. Pratibha Ray in Hyderabad. A prolific writer in Odia language, Dr. Ray's novels and short stories are widely acclaimed and touch upon important social issues. She was the recipient of the Jnanpith Award in 2011, Padma Shri in 2007 and the Padma Bhushan in 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Naidu recalled the "invaluable contribution" of Dr. C. Narayana Reddy to Telugu language and literature and said that his writings have mesmerized the Telugu people at large. Referring to Dr Reddy's epic work 'Vishwambhara', which earned him the Jnanpith Award, Shri Naidu said that it describes beautifully the intricate relationship between man and nature. Shri Naidu said that as a parliamentarian, Dr Reddy gave many constructive suggestions in Rajya Sabha, and passionately strove for the use of mother tongue in education. On the occasion, Shri Naidu released a collection of poems and essays by Dr. Reddy titled "Vyasa Poornima".

Minister for Agriculture, Govt. of Telangana, Shri Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, awardee Dr. Ray, eminent Telugu writer Volga (Popuri Lalita Kumari), the family members of Dr C. Narayana Reddy and others participated in the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)