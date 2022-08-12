upGrad Concludes a Valedictorian Ceremony for Over 1200 Learners with IMT Ghaziabad

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Known for recording career milestones for its learners, upGrad Asia’s higher edtech major recently hosted yet another virtual valedictorian ceremony for over 1200 learners who have completed the Post Graduate Program in Management with IMT Ghaziabad. The program was powered by upGrad.

Gracing the event with their presence were Sumit Mathur - CMO, Kellogg India and Sethunathan L - CMO, JSW Cement who joined as the chief guests, along with Prof. Vishal Talwar, Prof Puja Aggarwal Gulati, and Prof. Sapna Popli from IMT Ghaziabad. “Happy to be part of the valedictory ceremony of five batches of the certificate program in collaboration with upGrad. Online learning has been such a leveller in enabling students to continue upgrading their knowledge despite pandemic-induced challenges and giving flexibility to learn without compromising on their jobs. We congratulate the learners for successfully completing the program and best wishes for their future roles. These learners are now ready to take up the contem,” said Dr Talwar, Director-IMT Ghaziabad. The 11-month online program comes with a value-add for professionals wherein they get a chance to earn credits for a Global MBA Degree with Top B-Schools from UK & Australia, that can be used later for continuing their LifeLongLearning journey. Marking another successful Valedictorian ceremony of 2022, upGrad bid the learners farewell in style with live performance by MaatiBaani. Sumit Mathur - CMO, Kellogg India referred to upskilling as a needle mover, and said, “As automation, AI, and new job models reconfigure the business world, lifelong learning has become accepted as an economic imperative. Eighty percent of CEOs now believe the need for new skills is their biggest business challenge. Learning in the flow of work is a new idea, as it aligns with the industry standards and with people/stakeholders involved. While the curriculum will give you some interesting domain knowledge, there are other practical measures, more on the side of enhancing soft skills would also include Practice metacognition and mindfulness.” Commenting on the development, Arjun Mohan, CEO - India, upGrad said, “upGrad is committed to bridge the gap through its high-engagement learning modules that offers an industry-like atmosphere for professionals to grow and excel. It’s not just about creating pedagogy but the real ROI is to see our learners complete the program and attain tangible career results. I’m excited to have a university partner like IMT Ghaziabad who’s equally bullish for creating an all-immersive ecosystem for its learners, thereby also creating a wider acceptance for millions who doubted the efficacy of online education a couple of years back.” About upGrad upGrad - started in 2015 is a pioneer in the online education revolution, focused on powering career success for a global workforce of over 1.3 billion. It is one of the few Integrated LifeLongLearning Tech Companies in the world - spanning the college learner to the working professional from the age group of 18-50 years and across Undergrad courses, Campus & Job Linked Programs, Studying Abroad, short form to executive programs to Degrees, Masters and Doctoral - with a learner base of over 3 Million across 100+ countries and over 300 University partners and a robust enterprise business with a client base of 1000 companies worldwide.

upGrad’s Global Learning Engine rests on four pillars - (a) its large repository of original & owned content and IP, (b) its own best-in-class proprietary tech platform, (c) it's high touch human-led delivery service backed by coaches & mentors, and (d) an 85% course completion track record, backed by a further 80% career outcomes guaranteed performance.

Already termed Asia’s higher EdTech leader it has offices in the UK, U.S., Middle East, India, Singapore & Vietnam, and with a presence in many more countries.

