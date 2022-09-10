Left Menu

292 Students Scored Above 500 Marks in NEET Entrance Exam

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir Velammal Bodhi Campus churns out NEET entrance exam toppers, this year again Sanjay Krish, a luminary student of Velammal scores 700 out of 720 and secures an All India Ranking of 72 in NEET 2022 Velammal Bodhi Campus continues to be a home to rank holders year after year

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-09-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 14:54 IST
292 Students Scored Above 500 Marks in NEET Entrance Exam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) • Velammal Bodhi Campus churns out NEET entrance exam toppers, this year again • Sanjay Krish, a luminary student of Velammal scores 700 out of 720 and secures an All India Ranking of 72 in NEET 2022 Velammal Bodhi Campus continues to be a home to rank holders year after year! This year again the institution has catalyzed the success of many medical aspirants in the NEET entrance examination, with 292 students scoring above 500 marks, 176 above 550, 75 above 600 marks and 23 medical aspirants above 650 marks. Sanjay Krish SP, a luminary student of Velammal, secured an All-India Ranking of 72 by scoring 700 out of a possible 720 marks, making the family of Bodhis ever proud. Congratulating the future doctors and expressing joy over their remarkable performance in NEET 2022, Mr. M.V.M. Sasikumar, Director, Velammal Education Trust said, ''Our teachers in the form of educators and mentors continue to be a part of the students' journey, in turning their dreams to reality. Truly dedicated, they are passionate about making a positive impact on the lives of the NEET aspirants and this year's results too, speak for themselves! They not only propel the student's learning and understanding of the key subjects, with the right choice of study material, mode of learning and solutions for tackling exams, especially learning complex concepts the easy way, but also provide insights into the dynamics of NEET, by strengthening their mental agility and boosting their self-confidence and morale diligently." He said, "The teachers with their exceptional coaching skills help students set benchmarks during preparation, in problem identification, areas of improvement, goal setting, and in overcoming fears and doubts, if any. VBLive, our online coaching initiative has also proved its quality with the best results in the first year of establishment benefiting those many students who are not able to attend our classes in person due to various reasons." For admission enquiries, call +91 96771 47777.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global
3
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022