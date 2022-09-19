Making students sing Hindu hymns exposes govt's real Hindutva agenda: Mehbooba
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said authorities in Kashmir were directing students in some schools to sing Hindu hymns, which exposes the real Hindutva agenda of the BJP-ruled Centre. Jailing religious scholars, shutting down Jama Masjid directing school kids here to sing Hindu hymns exposes the real hindutva agenda of GOI in Kashmir, Mehbooba said in a tweet.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said authorities in Kashmir were directing students in some schools to sing Hindu hymns, which exposes ''the real Hindutva'' agenda of the BJP-ruled Centre. ''Jailing religious scholars, shutting down Jama Masjid & directing school kids here to sing Hindu hymns exposes the real hindutva agenda of GOI in Kashmir,'' Mehbooba said in a tweet. She posted a video on her timeline in which school staff were making students recite the famous bhajan 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram ....'' in a classroom.
''Refusing these rabid dictates invites PSA & UAPA. It is the cost that we are paying for this so called 'Badalta J&K','' she added.
