IIT Roorkee researcher develops technology to make biodegradable polybags

An IIT Roorkee professor has developed a technology to make biodegradable polybags, the institute said in a statement on Tuesday.

''P P Kundu, a professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Roorkee, has developed a thermoplastic starch that will be blended with Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) to make LDPE biodegradable,'' the press release read.

India produces starch-producing vegetables and foodgrains in plenty such as potato, rice, wheat, and maize or corn starch along with other starches that are available in plenty.

IIT Roorkee has transferred this technology to Noida-based Agrsar Innovatives LLP for manufacturing biodegradable polybags in large quantities. The firm will commercially utilise the present technology for manufacturing biodegradable polybags in large quantities.

Such technology can prove to be of great use in a country considering a ban on polybags.

A countrywide ban has already been imposed on plastic carry bags having a thickness less than 75 microns with effect from September 30, 2021. From December 31, bags with a thickness less than 120 microns will also be banned.

''The developed technology is expected to have immense value in view of the large quantities of starch produced in India and the environment friendly nature of the solution,'' Director of IIT Roorkee Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi said.

