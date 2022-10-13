Dutch crown princess Amalia is receiving heightened security - ANP

Dutch Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia is under heightened security due to concern that she could be targeted by criminals, ANP News reported on Thursday, citing her parents.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima are visiting Sweden. Amalia, 18 and heir to the throne, began studying at the University of Amsterdam this year.

