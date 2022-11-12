Left Menu

50 percent voting till 2 pm in Haryana panchayat polls

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-11-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 14:38 IST
50 percent voting till 2 pm in Haryana panchayat polls
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Around 50 percent turnout was recorded till 2 pm in the second-phase panchayat elections in nine districts of Haryana on Saturday.

The polling is being held for the post of 2,683 sarpanches and 25,655 panches in 57 blocks of Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa, and Sonipat districts.

The voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, officials said.

Men, women, and the elderly queued up at polling booths in these districts to cast their votes.

Around 50 percent polling has been recorded till 2 pm in these nine districts, the officials said.

Ambala recorded 49.9 percent polling, Charkhi Dadri 53.7 percent, Gurugram 53.2, Karnal 51.4, Kurukshetra 55.1, Rewari 47.2, Rohtak 44, Sirsa 53.1 and Sonipat 45.7 percent, according to data compiled by the Haryana State Election Commission.

There are 48,67,132 eligible voters in the second-phase polling, the officials said.

There are 5,963 polling stations in these districts, of which 976 have been categorized as ''sensitive'' and 1,023 as ''highly sensitive'', they said.

The second-phase polling for zila parishads and panchayat samitis of these nine districts was held on November 9.

In the first phase, polling for zila parishads and panchayat samitis in Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar was held on October 30 and voting to elect sarpanches and panches was held on November 2.

The third and final phase of polling in the remaining districts to elect members of zila parishad and panchayat samitis will be held on November 22 and that of sarpanches and panches of gram panchayats on November 25.

While the results of the sarpanch and panch polls will be declared at the end of voting in each phase, those of zila parishads and panchayat samiti members will be declared on November 27 after all the three phases are completed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022