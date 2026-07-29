Fast-Track Approval Granted for Belfast to Pegasus Motorway

The New Zealand Government has granted fast-track approval for the State Highway 1 Belfast to Pegasus Motorway and Woodend Bypass, clearing the way for one of Canterbury's most significant transport upgrades to move forward. The project becomes the 27th development approved under the Fast-track process and only the second major road project to receive approval through the scheme.

Major highway upgrade for North Canterbury

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) submitted its application in December 2025, with approval granted about four months after an independent expert panel was appointed to assess the proposal. The planned motorway extension will cover approximately 11 kilometres, beginning south of the Kaiapoi River Bridge and continuing north to the Pegasus-Ravenwood intersection.

The Government says the project is designed to improve one of the busiest sections of State Highway 1, where traffic congestion has increased alongside rapid population growth in North Canterbury.

Improving safety and easing congestion

Around 21,500 vehicles currently travel through the Woodend section of SH1 each day, with freight making up about nine percent of total traffic. Vehicle numbers are expected to rise to 28,000 daily by 2048, increasing pressure on the existing highway. The new motorway and bypass are expected to improve traffic flow, shorten travel times and create a safer route for both local motorists and freight operators.

Government estimates suggest the project could reduce the number of predicted deaths and serious injuries on this section of highway from 5.6 each year to around 1.25, making it one of the key safety benefits of the development.

Environmental safeguards included

The independent expert panel concluded that potential impacts on transport, ecology, stormwater and flooding can be effectively managed through consent conditions. These conditions require detailed construction, traffic and ecological management plans, ongoing environmental monitoring and the creation of a new wetland to compensate for habitat loss during construction. The measures are intended to minimise environmental impacts while allowing the project to proceed under the Fast-track process.

Supporting growth across the region

The motorway is expected to unlock new housing and urban development opportunities across Woodend, Ravenswood and Pegasus, areas that have experienced strong residential and commercial expansion in recent years.

The Government says improved transport infrastructure will support one of New Zealand's fastest-growing districts by providing better connections for residents, businesses and freight while helping accommodate future population growth.