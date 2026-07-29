Release of Rohingya Detained in Malaysia Sparks Attention

In a significant development, Malaysian authorities have released over 100 Rohingya Muslim asylum seekers after detaining them earlier this week. The individuals were apprehended on Monday while they protested outside the UNHCR office in Kuala Lumpur, seeking urgent assistance.

The refugees claimed they had been forcibly evicted from their homes in Penang, prompting them to gather at the capital seeking help. Following their detention, the group has now been dispersed to different locations throughout Malaysia.

A police official announced the release on Wednesday, highlighting ongoing challenges faced by Rohingya refugees in finding stable living conditions within Malaysia.