New Zealand Invests in AI to Boost Global Tourism Reach

New Zealand is investing NZ$800,000 to help its tourism industry become more visible through artificial intelligence, making it easier for international travellers to discover and book local experiences as AI-powered travel planning continues to grow.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said more people are now using AI tools to research destinations and organise holidays, making it essential for New Zealand to have a stronger presence in AI search results.

Making tourism businesses easier to discover

The funding, provided through the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL), will upgrade Tourism New Zealand's digital systems so tourism products, accommodation providers and visitor experiences are easier for AI platforms to find and present to potential travellers.

The improvements will also help ensure information delivered through AI searches is accurate and includes direct booking options, giving visitors a smoother journey from planning their trip to making reservations.

A key part of the project will make Tourism New Zealand's tourism database "AI-ready" by improving how information about thousands of tourism and hospitality businesses is organised. Better data structure allows AI search tools to identify and display relevant businesses more effectively when users ask for personalised travel recommendations.

Supporting businesses across the country

The Government believes many tourism operators, particularly smaller businesses, are not appearing as prominently in AI-generated travel results as they could. The investment is designed to improve their visibility and connect them with travellers who are already searching for experiences that match what they offer.

Officials expect stronger online visibility to create new opportunities for tourism businesses while supporting employment and economic activity generated by the visitor economy.

The initiative is also intended to encourage visitors to explore more destinations across New Zealand rather than focusing only on the country's best-known attractions.

Expanding AI-powered travel planning

Alongside the database upgrade, the Government will expand Tourism New Zealand's AI travel assistant by adding richer content from regional tourism organisations.

The enhanced platform will provide travellers with more personalised suggestions based on their interests, helping them discover lesser-known destinations, local attractions and unique experiences throughout the country.

The expanded information is expected to encourage visitors to stay longer, travel more widely and spend more in regional communities.

Part of a broader tourism growth strategy

The AI investment supports the Government's wider goal of doubling the value of New Zealand's tourism exports from 2023 levels by 2034, while creating more jobs in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

It also contributes to the target of restoring international visitor numbers to at least pre-pandemic 2019 levels by the end of 2026. International arrivals have already recovered to 94 percent of 2019 levels, representing a 24 percent increase compared with the end of 2023.