Auckland Surpasses 3,000 New Social Homes Ahead of Target

The New Zealand Government has exceeded its election promise to deliver 3,000 additional social homes in Auckland, reaching the milestone months earlier than planned and expanding access to secure housing for thousands of families and individuals. Housing Minister Chris Bishop said the achievement marks the fulfilment of a key 2023 election commitment, with the number of social homes in Auckland continuing to grow beyond the original target.

Target reached ahead of schedule

By the end of June 2026, Auckland's social housing stock had increased by 3,034 homes since November 2023, surpassing the Government's goal of adding at least 1,000 net social homes each year over three years. Bishop credited the result to the combined efforts of Community Housing Providers, Kāinga Ora, developers, builders and construction teams, whose work has helped expand the city's supply of quality social housing. Of the new homes delivered, Kāinga Ora built 1,824, while Community Housing Providers added 1,210, highlighting the role of partnerships in meeting housing demand.

Building homes that match community needs

The Government says the focus has shifted from simply increasing housing numbers to delivering homes that better reflect the needs of people on the social housing register. Around 60 percent of people waiting for social housing in Auckland require a one-bedroom home, yet only about 12 percent of Kāinga Ora's housing stock consisted of one-bedroom properties in 2023. To address that imbalance, approximately 60 percent of the new social homes completed in Auckland are one- and two-bedroom properties, providing accommodation that more closely matches current demand. The Government has also prioritised areas where housing pressures are greatest, with 75 percent of the newly delivered homes located in South and West Auckland.

Nationwide investment continues

The additional 3,034 Auckland homes form part of more than 8,400 new social housing places delivered across New Zealand since November 2023. The Government says its commitment to expanding social housing will continue through funding allocated in Budgets 2024, 2025 and 2026, which together support the delivery of more than 4,500 additional social homes and affordable rental properties.

Investment through the Flexible Fund is also providing further support for housing projects in Auckland while giving Community Housing Providers, Māori housing organisations and other developers greater certainty to plan long-term construction programmes.

Bishop said the Government will continue working with a broad range of housing providers to increase the supply of quality, fit-for-purpose social housing in communities where it is needed most.