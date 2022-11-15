Nikon India enters healthcare sector with microscopy solutions

Imaging products firm Nikon India Pvt Ltd on Tuesday announced its foray into the healthcare sector through system product microscopy business.

The company has launched its 'AXR Point' scanning confocal microscope that has the capability to provide a field of view of 25mm in one single shot thereby helping researchers to generate most accurate statistical data while imaging, Nikon India said in a statement.

The product is targeted at premier research institutes, research centres funded and established by the India government, academic educational institutions, clinical centres such as hospitals and medical research institutes to boost research and development in medicine, it added.

''We plan to install AXR system in a few research institutes in India namely IIT Bhilai, IIT Mumbai, ACTREC Mumbai to name a few,'' Nikon India Managing Director Sajjan Kumar said.

He said the microscopy business offers huge potential, and ''we are extremely upbeat about its growth prospects...Our expected annual turnover for FY 22-23 will be around 5 per cent of Nikon's India operations and we anticipate it to grow 10 per cent plus by the end of next year.'' PTI RKL HVA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)