Maha: College student hangs self in hostel

A 21-year-old student committed suicide by hanging in the room of a college hostel in Nashik city in Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said. The incident came to light when another student knocked on the door of the room of the deceased but he didnt receive any response. When hostel authorities broke open the door, they found the 21-year-old hanging.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 22-11-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 23:53 IST
A 21-year-old student committed suicide by hanging in the room of a college hostel in Nashik city in Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said. The deceased was a student of third year B.Com course of a college located on Gangapur Road, an official said. The incident came to light when another student knocked on the door of the room of the deceased but he didn't receive any response. When hostel authorities broke open the door, they found the 21-year-old hanging. Financial distress is the preliminary cause, police said. NSK NSK

