Delegation from Russian healthcare institution visits Ganga Ram hospital in Delhi

I am sure that this visit will help foster new partnerships between the two healthcare organisations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 16:52 IST
A delegation of medical workers from a healthcare institution in Russia visited a private hospital here on Sunday to learn about its medical practices, doctors said.

The 21-member delegation from Moscow State Healthcare Institution's City Clinical Hospital No 1 named after Nikolay Pirogov, a Russian scientist, visited the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) in central Delhi, the hospital authorities said.

The Russian delegation of medical workers visited in order to ''study best medical practices'' of the SGRH, and to ''establish working contacts'' with doctors of the hospital, the hospital said in a statement.

Welcoming the Russian delegation, Dr D S Rana, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Trust Society, said, ''It is a matter of great pride that our Russian friends have shown interest in working of our hospital.'' ''The establishment of working contacts between Moscow State Healthcare Institution and the SGRH will help in developing academic ties between two institutions. It will also help in furthering academics and research between two great institutions,'' he said.

The delegation was particularly interested in visiting the department of critical care and ICU, the SGRH authorities said. ''I am sure that this visit will help foster new partnerships between the two healthcare organisations. We are keen to share experiences and expertise with the aim to further bolster the health sector in India and Russia and provide world-class patient-centered care,'' Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), SGRH, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Organisation of the emergency department in case of mass admissions, including traumatology, surgery, radiology ambulance services and diagnostics in the emergency department were of particular interest for the delegation, it added.

