Ind vs Bangla first Test: Day 4 Scoreboard

Scoreboard on the fourth day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: 404 all out Bangladesh 1s Innings: 150 all out India 2nd Innings: 258/2 decl Bangladesh 2nd Innings: Najmul Hossain Shanto c Pant b Umesh 67 Zakir Hasan c Kohli b Ashwin 100 Yasir Ali b Axar 5 Litton Das c Umesh b Kuldeep Yadav 19 Mushfiqur Rahim b Axar 23 Shakib Al Hasan batting 40 Mehidy Hasan Miraz batting 9 Extras: (B-4, LB-1, NB-1) 6 Total: (For 6 wickets in 102 overs) 176 Fall of wickets: 1-124, 2-131, 3-173, 4-208, 5-234, 6-238.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 15-3-46-0, Umesh Yadav 15-5-27-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 27-3-75-1, Axar Patel 27-10-50-3 , Kuldeep Yadav 18-2-69-1.

