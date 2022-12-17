Woman from Guinea held at Delhi airport for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 15.36 cr: Customs

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 23:15 IST
A woman from Guinea has been arrested by the customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 15.36 crore into India, an official statement issued on Saturday said.

The accused was intercepted after her arrival from Conakry (Guinea) via Addis Ababa on December 7, it said.

Upon questioning, the passenger finally divulged that she had swallowed capsules of narcotics substance.

''Since it was an impending medical emergency, the passenger was admitted to hospital. Subsequently, during medical examination of the passenger, certain material was found to be secreted inside the body of the passenger. Under expert medical supervision, ejection process was carried out,'' the customs department said.

The entire ejection process lasted over several days during which customs officers maintained round the clock vigil, it said. ''Total 82 capsules were recovered which yielded a total of 1,024 grams white oval shaped/powdery substance. When this material was subjected to diagnostic test, presence of cocaine was confirmed,'' the statement said.

The recovered cocaine weighing 1,024 grams was estimated to be valued at Rs 15.36 crore, it said, adding that the passenger was arrested and the narcotic was seized.

