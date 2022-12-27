Left Menu

Rajasthan govt approves additional budget of Rs 65 crore for scheme for free higher education abroad

The Rajasthan government has approved an additional budget provision of Rs 65 crore for 2022-23 under the Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship for Academic Excellence scheme meant for youths who want to pursue higher education abroad.

The scheme provides free education to 200 students in prestigious institutions abroad every year and 30 per cent of seats are reserved for women.

Under the scheme, students from Rajasthan are given the opportunity to study in the top 150 universities and institutes of the world including Oxford University, Stanford University, Harvard University, California Institute of Technology, Cambridge University, Princeton University and University of Toronto.

Priority is given to students with a family income of less than Rs 8 lakh. Students with a family income of up to Rs 25 lakh can also apply under the scheme.

