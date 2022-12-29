Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Leading Indian business school, Goa Institute of Management (GIM) breaks its previous records by surpassing the highest and average annual salary packages of last year. GIM has achieved 100% placements in all of its four programmes – PGDM, PGDM-Big Data Analytics (BDA), PGDM-Healthcare Management (HCM) and PGDM-Banking, Insurance & Financial Services (BIFS).

Despite economic hurdles and unprecedented challenges faced by industries, the recruiting partners of GIM have grown in numbers over the years. When compared to the previous year's metrics, the average salary increased by more than 20% to INR 14.87 Lakhs per Annum for the PGDM Programme. The highest salary received was INR 55 Lakhs per Annum. Top recruiters included Aditya Birla Capital, Accenture, ICICI Bank, Citi, TATA Capital, Gartner, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Crompton Greaves, ITC Limited, Deloitte, Capgemini, Infosys, EY, Microsoft, Reliance, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Johnson & Johnson, Schindler, among others.

The BDA programme's Batch of 2023 bagged a highest salary of INR 40.2 Lakhs per Annum and an average of INR 17.2 Lakhs per Annum with 57 recruiters, including CRIF, Optum, HSBC Bank, Accenture AI, Tata Capital and others as compared to the highest salary of 30 Lakhs per Annum last year and an average of INR 12.8 Lakhs per Annum.

The HCM programme batch saw an increase in salary package of INR 34.4 Lakhs per Annum, with the highest international CTC being INR 60.4 Lakhs per Annum and the highest domestic CTC being 29.13 Lakhs per Annum, with the average salary standing at INR 15 Lakhs per Annum. The programme recently achieved its 100% placement objective marking completion of the placements process at GIM.

The BIFS Programme also achieved 100% placements and outperformed metrics, with the highest salary of INR 27 Lakhs per Annum, while this year's average salary of INR 14.35 Lakhs per Annum outperformed last year's INR 11 Lakhs per Annum.

In addition to its consistent placement record, GIM has been bestowed with prestigious accolades and globally recognized accreditations. Recently, GIM was ranked as the best Big Data Analytics Institute 2023 by Analytics Insights.

GIM's Director Dr. Ajit Parulekar said,''We are proud of all our students, for creating new records in this placement season. Our regular recruiters have once again shown their trust in GIM. The new corporate partnerships offered cutting edge profiles, making this as the most successful final placements season. These exceptional placements are because of our industry ready curriculum which focuses on providing skills and capabilities to navigate the VUCA world.'' Goa Institute of Management (GIM) is a premier business school in Sanquelim, Goa, dedicated to transforming and improving management education. The late Fr. Romuald D'Souza founded GIM in 1993 and was named one of the world's top four pioneering B-Schools in the Positive Impact Rating 2021. GIM was also titled 'Sustainability Institute of the Year – Highly Commended' at International Green Gown Awards 2022. The institute currently offers full-time and part-time PGDM programs. According to NIRF rankings (Govt. of India), it was recently ranked 36th among India's top B-Schools.

To learn more about the programmes at GIM, visit www.gim.ac.in Admissions close soon. Last day to apply is 4th Jan 2023.

To apply, visit forms.gim.ac.in

