NCC Republic Day camp 2023 begins at Delhi Cantonment

The NCC Republic Day camp 2023, in which 114 cadets from Jammu and Kashmir and 120 cadets from the northeastern region, are also participating, began at Delhi Cantonment on Monday, officials said.A total of 2,155 cadets, including 710 girls, drawn from all 28 states and eight Union territories, are participating in the nearly month-long camp, which will culminate with the PMs rally on January 28, the government said in a statement.It also includes 114 cadets from JK and 120 cadets from the northeastern region, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 22:24 IST
NCC Republic Day camp 2023 begins at Delhi Cantonment
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS
The NCC Republic Day camp 2023, in which 114 cadets from Jammu and Kashmir and 120 cadets from the northeastern region, are also participating, began at Delhi Cantonment on Monday, officials said.

A total of 2,155 cadets, including 710 girls, drawn from all 28 states and eight Union territories, are participating in the nearly month-long camp, which will culminate with the PM's rally on January 28, the government said in a statement.

It also includes 114 cadets from J&K and 120 cadets from the northeastern region, it said. The camp is being held at the Cariappa Parade Ground.

During the camp, the cadets will participate in a number of activities, including cultural competitions, national integration awareness programmes and institutional training, the statement said.

Addressing the cadets during the commencement ceremony, Director General of the National Cadet Corps, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh exhorted them to participate wholeheartedly in the camp and derive maximum benefits from each activity.

He said the training philosophy has been refined to accommodate the evolving aspirations of the youth and the expectations of society. The focus is on personality development, leadership traits and improving soft skills of cadets to equip them for the future.

The aim of the Republic Day camp is to provide exposure to the rich culture and traditions of the country through important events that take place in the national capital in the run-up to the Republic Day celebrations. In addition, the objective is to enhance the personality traits of cadets and strengthen their value system, it added.

