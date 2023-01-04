Left Menu

Kiren Rijiju lays foundation of Dalai Lama Centre for Tibetan and Indian Ancient Wisdom

PTI | Bodhgaya | Updated: 04-01-2023 02:23 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 02:20 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju has laid the foundation of the Dalai Lama Centre for Tibetan and Indian Ancient Wisdom in Bodh Gaya in Bihar.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama was present on the occasion on Tuesday.

Rijiju said it will be a global centre for conducting education, research and other programmes to promote the study of ancient Indian thought and wisdom.

The Dalai Lama has made India his home and has committed himself to helping revive awareness of ancient Indian wisdom, the minister said.

The Tibetan spiritual leader thanked the central and Bihar governments for their support to the project.

He said, ''We are all gathered here out of our admiration for the Buddha's teachings. We all wish for peace, so we need to cultivate compassion and the practice of doing no harm.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

