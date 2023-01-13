Left Menu

Indian-American Usha Reddi becomes Senator in Kansas state of US

Indian American Democratic Party politician Usha Reddi has been sworn in as State Senator for District 22 in Kansas state of the US, the media reported on Friday.Reddi, a known community leader, on Thursday replaced longtime Manhattan Senator Tom Hawk who last month announced retirement from the Legislature, KSN TV reported.I was sworn in this afternoon as State Senator for District 22.

PTI | Manhattan | Updated: 13-01-2023 16:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 16:14 IST
Indian-American Usha Reddi becomes Senator in Kansas state of US
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian American Democratic Party politician Usha Reddi has been sworn in as State Senator for District 22 in Kansas state of the US, the media reported on Friday.

Reddi, a known community leader, on Thursday replaced longtime Manhattan Senator Tom Hawk who last month announced retirement from the Legislature, KSN TV reported.

''I was sworn in this afternoon as State Senator for District 22. It was great to have my family join me today,'' she tweeted.

"It's been a very exciting night. I'm thrilled to represent Senate District 22," said Reddi.

Thanking outgoing Senator Hawk for his dedicated service, Reddi said he led with ''sincere love for community and built strong relationships along the way''. "Senator Tom Hawk is an outstanding leader, and I'm sure I'll be reaching out to him many times," she said.

Reddi has served on the Manhattan City Commission since 2013 and served twice as mayor.

Previously, she was an educator in Manhattan-Ogden public schools, where she served a term as President of their National Education Association chapter.

She holds Bachelor's degrees in psychology and elementary education and earned her Master's degree in educational leadership from Kansas State University.

Reddi will complete the remainder of Senator Hawk's term, which expires in 2025. Reddi's committee assignments will be announced in the coming days.

Reddi's family immigrated from India to the United States in 1973, when she was eight years old.

She has lived in Manhattan for more than 28 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023