CCTV cameras to be installed at 15,584 Punjab govt schools, says Minister Harjot Singh Bains
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-03-2023 16:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 16:37 IST
- Country:
- India
The Punjab government will install CCTV cameras at state-run schools to ensure safety of students, according to a statement. Rs 26.40 crore has already been released for the project, which will cover 15,584 government schools in Punjab, School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Sunday.
With this, 80 per cent Punjab government schools will be equipped with CCTV cameras, Bains said.
The AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is working continuously for the welfare of students, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhagwant Mann
- Punjab
- CCTV
- Harjot Singh Bains
- Bains
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Migratory bird arrivals at Punjab's Harike wetland decline this season, latest census shows
Punjab Police conducts 'Operation SEAL' to control smuggling, drug trafficking
Punjab Police conducts "Operation Seal", over 6K vehicles checked, challans issued to 366 violators
Santosh Trophy: Punjab, Karnataka seal Riyadh spots, defending champions Kerala knocked out
Punjab, Karnataka seal Riyadh spots, defending champions Kerala knocked out