South Korea's Yoon vows to bolster joint military drills with US

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 10-03-2023 11:59 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 11:58 IST
Yoon Suk Yeol Image Credit: Wikipedia
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday vowed to strengthen deterrence against North Korea's threats by establishing a nuclear planning and implementation system with the United States.

Speaking at a commissioning ceremony for Naval academy graduates, the president also said South Korea will step up joint military drills with the United States.

