Bansidhar & Ila Panda Foundation Felicitate Social Change Makers at Shambhavi Puraskar 2023

Bansidhar & Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF), the CSR arm of the Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA Group), conferred the Shambhavi Puraskar 2023 to Dr. Md. Imran Ali for his contribution to the health and advocacy sector in Odisha. The Jury Commendation Certification was conferred to Mr. Bipin Bihari Panda for his dedicated efforts towards the vulnerable sections of society. The ceremony was held on March 23, 2023, in Bhubaneswar, in the presence of Chief-Guest Dr. R Balasubramaniam (Member-HR, Capacity Building Commission, Govt. of India). The 'SHAMBHAVI PURASKAR' was instituted by Bansidhar & Ila Panda Foundation in 2014. The award aims to highlight the achievements of silent heroes who carry on social work undaunted by the enormity of the challenges and inspire others to follow in their footsteps. Shambhavi Puraskar recognizes contributions of individuals, or a group of individuals engaged in social work in Odisha. The awardee selection is based on evaluation against certain criteria i.e, Impact, Sustainability, Community Participation, Scale, and Innovation & Beneficiaries. Their commitment to society is reflected in the long-term change brought about in the lives of the beneficiaries. The recognition not only propels them to pursue their goals more effectively but also hails the services they have provided to society. Dr. Md. Imran Ali, known as Odisha's Anti-Drug Champion, has been working incessantly to eliminate the influence of substance abuse in the lives of children and youth. His book titled ''Bloody Gutkha'' enumerates the immense harm caused by tobacco products, and his volunteer group ''Nasa Mukti Yuva Sankalp'' has brought about behavioural change through infotainment like street plays. His thoughtful approach for an Inclusive Campaign by developing a Braille Script and use of sign language for visually & hearing impaired has been appreciated by all. One of Dr. Ali's outstanding achievements has been to stop the sale of Gutkha at OMFED centres through filing a PIL in the Odisha High Court. He has also initiated the Centre for De-Addiction Counseling, with BLISS (Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Commissionerate of Police). His work has made a place in the India Book of Records for the anti-tobacco campaign spread through community radio centers across Odisha. The foundation recognised his leadership and creative ways to motivate children & youth to overcome addiction challenges and embrace a healthy life. His contributions and commitment in the domain of Health & Advocacy across Odisha, made the Bansidhar & Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF) honor Dr. Md. Imran Ali with the Shambhavi Puraskar 2023; which carries a memento, citation and a cash prize of Rs. 2,50,000/-. This year, BIPF conferred the ''Jury Commendation Certification 2023'' upon Mr. Bipin Bihari Panda for his selfless work, compassion, and courage in helping those people who have lost their own and been abandoned by society. In recognition of his exemplary work in reorienting those suffering from mental illness, supporting people in distress, and reuniting children who have absconded from their homes; the Bansidhar & Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF) conferred upon Mr. Bipin Bihari Panda the Shambhavi Puraskar Jury Commendation Certification 2023, which carries a citation and a cash prize of Rs. 50,000/-. Ms. Shaifalika Panda (CEO & Trustee, Bansidhar & Ila Panda Foundation) said, "Connecting with people, working for communities, helping the vulnerable, is about intent and empathy. It involves passion and understanding the emotional rein, intuitively. Small steps lead to big changes. Our Shambhavi Puraskar recipients have repeatedly proven, humanity is fundamental to start on the mission of working for a better society. The measure is as much about qualitative enrichment as it is about quantitative progress." The Shambhavi Puraskar 2023 Jury Panel comprised of notable members Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee, IAS (Principal Secretary - Dept. of Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment, Odisha), Prof. Sanjay K Nayak (Vice-Chancellor, Ravenshaw University, Cuttack), Dr. Abha Mishra (Head of Office-UNDP, Odisha), Mr. K Ravi (Resident Editor - Statesman, Bhubaneswar) and Ms. Shaifalika Panda (CEO & Trustee, Bansidhar & Ila Panda Foundation). The Field Assessor for the 10th edition of Shambhavi Puraskar was Mr. Dipti Ranjan Behera (Former CSR Head - RBSG Group). About Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF) In 2011, the Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF) was established to implement sustainable and scalable interventions in the areas of health, education, livelihood and water sanitation. BIPF is structured to partner and collaborate with the Central and State governments as well as local and international organisations to implement programs and drive results for the marginalised communities of Odisha. Currently, the foundation's geographic focus spans across seven districts in Odisha (Cuttack, Rayagada, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Angul, Balasore and Khorda). Skilling & training of rural youth, helping rural household women on being self-reliant, health & hygiene of adolescent girls are some of our key initiatives spread across 397 villages in Odisha.

Image: Dr. R Balasubramaniam, Member - HR, Capacity Building Commission, GOI with Shambhavi Puraskar 2023 recipient Dr. Md. Imran Ali & Jury Commendation Certification recipient Mr. Bipin Bihari Panda along with Ms. Shaifalika Panda, CEO & Trustee, Bansidhar & Ila Panda Foundation

