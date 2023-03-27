No OBC in top management board of EPFO, notes Par panel, asks govt to consider eligible candidate

A parliamentary panel has asked labour ministry to give preference to eligible other backward classes (OBC) candidates taking on the board of top management of retirement fund body EPFO, noting no OBC representation in that.

A Parliamentary Adhoc Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes in its 19th report, on measures undertaken to secure representation of OBCs in employment and for their welfare in Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) pertaining to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, noted that as per the present composition of its (EPFO's) top management body, there are 41 whole-time functional members besides the Chairman, and Central Provident Fund Commissioner cum Member Secretary.

However, the report tabled in Parliament on Monday, stated that as on date none of the members in the management board (Central Board of Trustee) belongs to the OBC category.

Thus, it stated that there is no representation of OBCs in the top management of the organisation (EPFO).

It noted that the appointments in the board of directors are being made directly by the government and there is no provision of reservation in these appointments.

However, it opined that if persons from the OBC category come forward fulfilling the criteria laid down for the appointment of member of central board of trustee which administers EPFO, they should be given preference in appointment.

It also noted that there is very low representation of OBC employees in the EPFO at all levels.

There are only 15.91 per cent, 10.89 per cent and 19.88 per cent of employees in Group A, B and C category posts, respectively, it noted.

The ministry apprised the committee that the direct recruitment quota vacancies where the OBC reservation is applicable are only in respect of 08 cadres. Rest of the cadres/posts are either filled through promotions or deputation where no OBC reservation is applicable.

''The committee expressed displeasure regarding presentation of data pertaining to representation of OBCs in EPFO in a vague manner.'' Even the percentage of representation was not mentioned in the respective columns, it stated.

It is understood that the committee would desire to know about the actual representation of OBCs in each cadre/post in a tabular form only where there is direct recruitment.

Therefore, it stated that the ministry is advised to make a clear presentation of data classifying direct recruitment posts, deputation posts and promotional posts.

It is pertinent to mention here that there may be OBC candidates who are appointed on their own merit should not be adjusted against reserved vacancies and such candidates be shown separately in the organisation chart, it stated.

Therefore, it stated that the representation of OBCs in the organisation chart must count only those candidates who are recruited on relaxed standard as per reservation policy.

This would give a clear picture whether the reservation policy in recruitment in the organisation is being implemented or not, it pointed out.

The ministry is also advised to upload all such data on the website of the organisation.

Besides, it is also advised to expeditiously complete all the recruitment procedure pending for appointment to various posts and cadre as per reservation policy for OBCs in employment.

The committee are of the opinion that OBC Employees' Association can be an effective forum to take up issues relating to the recruitment, welfare and grievances of OBCs within the organisation. The committee, therefore, desired that management of EPFO may work in coordination with the OBC Employees' Welfare Association once formed for redressal of grievances of OBC Employees of EPFO.

