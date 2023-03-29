Rajib K Mishra takes over as CMD of PTC India

PTC India Ltd on Wednesday said Rajib K Mishra has taken over as its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) with immediate effect.

Prior to this, Mishra has worked as Executive Director PTC since October 2011 and was responsible for operations, business development, retail & advisory services, PTC India said in a statement.

''Rajib K Mishra takes over as the Chairman and Managing Director of PTC India Limited. He has been appointed w.e.f. 29-03-2023,'' it said.

A Ph.D in Business Administration from Aligarh Muslim University, Mishra joined PTC Board on February 24, 2015 as Director (Marketing and Business Development).

He has a vast and diverse experience in the power market sector. Mishra has also served NTPC and POWERGRID in various capacities.

PTC India is a leading power trading solutions provider in the country.

