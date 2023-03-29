Herbalife partners BCCI; to become one of the official partners of IPL 2023

Nutrition company Herbalife on Wednesday announced its partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to become one of the official partners of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) for the season 2023.

IPL 2023 is scheduled to start from March 31 and would go on till May 26.

Herbalife India Senior Vice President and Managing Director Ajay Khanna said: ''We are thrilled to be associated with one of the biggest sporting events in India and worldwide. It is a matter of pride for us to add IPL to that list.'' Herbalife sponsors more than 150 athletes, teams, and events around the globe, which include sporting legends like Virat Kohli, Mary Kom, Manika Batra, Lakshya Sen, and recently signed Smriti Mandhana and Palak Kohli.

