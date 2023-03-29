Left Menu

Herbalife partners BCCI; to become one of the official partners of IPL 2023

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 20:59 IST
Herbalife partners BCCI; to become one of the official partners of IPL 2023
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nutrition company Herbalife on Wednesday announced its partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to become one of the official partners of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) for the season 2023.

IPL 2023 is scheduled to start from March 31 and would go on till May 26.

Herbalife India Senior Vice President and Managing Director Ajay Khanna said: ''We are thrilled to be associated with one of the biggest sporting events in India and worldwide. It is a matter of pride for us to add IPL to that list.'' Herbalife sponsors more than 150 athletes, teams, and events around the globe, which include sporting legends like Virat Kohli, Mary Kom, Manika Batra, Lakshya Sen, and recently signed Smriti Mandhana and Palak Kohli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023