Left Menu

Mugdha Sinha, joint secy in culture ministry, gets additional charge of DG, NAI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 23:43 IST
Mugdha Sinha, joint secy in culture ministry, gets additional charge of DG, NAI
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@IN_Archives)
  • Country:
  • India

Mugdha Sinha, joint secretary in the Ministry of Culture, will hold the charge of the director general of the National Archives of India, in addition to her own duties, according to an official order issued on Tuesday.

The National Archives of India (NAI) is an attached office under the Ministry of Culture.

''Mugdha Sinha, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture, shall now hold the charge of the post of Director General, National Archives of India, in addition to her own duties, with immediate effect, or till the post is filled up on regular basis, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest,'' said the order issued by the Culture Ministry. A senior official of the NAI confirmed the development.

The NAI is headed by the director general who is assisted by deputy directors looking after various divisions like records, records management, administration, training, publication, library, conservation, digitisation, etc, according to the NAI website.

The NAI is the repository of the non-current records of the Government of India and is holding them in trust for the use of administrators and scholars. It was set up in March 1891 in Calcutta (Kolkata) as the Imperial Record Department and subsequent to the transfer of the national capital from Calcutta to New Delhi in 1911, it was shifted to its present building in 1926.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023