Left Menu

FIR lodged against teacher for obtaining job with fake academic certificates

The BEO then sent High School Certificate HSC and Certified Teacher CT of Nayak to the Board of Secondary EducationBSE, Odisha in Cuttack for the authenticity of the academic certificates.The BSE authorities confirmed that the certificates submitted by Nayak are fake.The BEO then filed a complaint against Manjulata Nayak with the Badachana police station on Thursday.

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 27-04-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 15:31 IST
FIR lodged against teacher for obtaining job with fake academic certificates
  • Country:
  • India

The Badachana block education officer (BEO) has lodged an FIR against a woman teacher accusing her of obtaining the job with fake academic certificates in a government run school in Jajpur district.

The accused teacher has been identified as Manjulata Nayak, assistant teacher of Pathapur Primary school under Raipur panchayat of Badachana block in Jajpur district.

According to reports, Nayak was appointed as a Sikhya Sahayak in the year 2011 and her service was regularized in 2017 and she became junior teacher after completion of six years of service.

Meanwhile, the Education department had received a number of complaints against Nayak for providing fake academic certificates to avail the teacher job.

The Badachana BEO Sabita Sahoo asked Nayak to deposit all her academic certificates for verification. The BEO then sent High School Certificate (HSC) and Certified Teacher (CT) of Nayak to the Board of Secondary Education(BSE), Odisha in Cuttack for the authenticity of the academic certificates.

The BSE authorities confirmed that the certificates submitted by Nayak are fake.

The BEO then filed a complaint against Manjulata Nayak with the Badachana police station on Thursday. The BEO said the salary of the accused teacher has been stopped and departmental proceedings against her drawn.

The FIR has been filed against the teacher after the government decided to ensure probity in government services, she said.

Police have registered a case against the accused lady teacher under relevant section of IPC and have begun the investigation into the incident.

''The investigation is underway and appropriate action will be taken against the accused,'' said Inspector-in-Charge of Badachana police station Pradipta Kumar Pattanayak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023