FIR lodged against teacher for obtaining job with fake academic certificates

The Badachana block education officer (BEO) has lodged an FIR against a woman teacher accusing her of obtaining the job with fake academic certificates in a government run school in Jajpur district.

The accused teacher has been identified as Manjulata Nayak, assistant teacher of Pathapur Primary school under Raipur panchayat of Badachana block in Jajpur district.

According to reports, Nayak was appointed as a Sikhya Sahayak in the year 2011 and her service was regularized in 2017 and she became junior teacher after completion of six years of service.

Meanwhile, the Education department had received a number of complaints against Nayak for providing fake academic certificates to avail the teacher job.

The Badachana BEO Sabita Sahoo asked Nayak to deposit all her academic certificates for verification. The BEO then sent High School Certificate (HSC) and Certified Teacher (CT) of Nayak to the Board of Secondary Education(BSE), Odisha in Cuttack for the authenticity of the academic certificates.

The BSE authorities confirmed that the certificates submitted by Nayak are fake.

The BEO then filed a complaint against Manjulata Nayak with the Badachana police station on Thursday. The BEO said the salary of the accused teacher has been stopped and departmental proceedings against her drawn.

The FIR has been filed against the teacher after the government decided to ensure probity in government services, she said.

Police have registered a case against the accused lady teacher under relevant section of IPC and have begun the investigation into the incident.

''The investigation is underway and appropriate action will be taken against the accused,'' said Inspector-in-Charge of Badachana police station Pradipta Kumar Pattanayak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)