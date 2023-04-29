IIT-Kharagpur team conducts road safety training for Kolkata Police personnel

IIT-Kharagpur has organised a training programme for around 200 officers of Kolkata Police on road safety, the premier institute said.

The programme, to be conducted in four rounds, was inaugurated by Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal in the presence of IIT-KGP Director Prof V K Tewari on Thursday. It is aimed at initiating capacity building in road safety, contributing in several areas including speed management, emergency response, strategies for handling traffic congestion and innovative traffic control measures, the institute said. "IIT-Kharagpur has been working closely with all related departments and providing them support for reducing road accidents and resulting fatalities. ''This programme is organised especially keeping in mind the roles and responsibilities of the officers of Kolkata Traffic Police in enhancing the road safety scenario," said Prof Bhargab Maitra, who is a part of the team conducting the training. A speed management policy and roadmap has also been developed by IIT-KGP with support from Global Road Safety Partnership (GRSP), which has already been accepted, in principle, by the West Bengal government, the institute said. "The policy and roadmap will be instrumental in addressing safety issues due to over speeding," Tewari said. The first two rounds of training were held on Thursday and Friday, while the remaining ones will take place after May 22, Maitra added.

