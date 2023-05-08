Left Menu

20 students from MP currently in violence-hit Manipur: Minister

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-05-2023 12:55 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 12:53 IST
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said 20 students from the state were currently in riot-hit Manipur and the people wishing to return will be brought back by regular flights via Kolkata.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also spoken to his Manipur counterpart over phone, Mishra told reporters here.

Violent clashes broke out last Wednesday after tribals organised a demonstration in the ten hill districts of Manipur to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, leading to the death of at least 54 people.

So far, 23,000 people have been rescued from the violence-hit areas and moved to military garrisons, officials said. Asked about students stuck in Manipur, Mishra said as per the information available so far, 20 students from MP were in the north-eastern state. “We have got phone numbers of 12 out of the 20 children (students) from Madhya Pradesh in Manipur. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to his Manipur counterpart. Besides, senior officials of the home and police department are in contact with the administration in Manipur,” the minister said. He said some of the students have refused to return saying they are safe as of now. Those who want to return will be brought to Madhya Pradesh via Kolkata (West Bengal) by regular flights, Mishra said without specifying the number of such persons. On Sunday, CM Chouhan spoke to his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh over phone and discussed the well-being and safety of students who are currently in the riot-hit state. According to officials, life was crawling back to somewhat normal in violence-hit Manipur as people came out of their homes in state capital Imphal to buy essential items with the curfew being relaxed for a few hours on Monday morning. Drones and helicopters continued a close watch, while personnel of the Army and Assam Rifles held flag marches in different areas that have been rocked by ethnic violence over the last few days, they said.

