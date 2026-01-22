Lebanon Accelerates Pension Reform as ILO Backs Rollout of New Scheme

Lebanon is moving into the implementation phase of its most significant social protection reform in decades, as senior government officials and international partners step up coordination on the country’s new pension system.

Lebanon’s Minister of Labour Mohamad Haidar, Ruba Jaradat, Regional Director of the International Labour Organization (ILO) for the Arab States, and Mohamad Karaki, Director General of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), have concluded a high-level coordination meeting focused on advancing the rollout of the new pension scheme established under Law No. 319.

Passed by Parliament in December 2023, the landmark legislation introduces a comprehensive pension system for private sector workers and fundamentally reforms the governance and operational framework of the NSSF.

The meeting centred on the technical and institutional support being provided by the ILO to ensure the reform is implemented effectively, sustainably, and in line with international social security standards.

Leadership and tripartite governance

Minister Haidar stressed the urgency of transitioning to a modern pension system that guarantees income security in old age and expands social protection coverage. He underlined the importance of strong coordination among all stakeholders and highlighted the pivotal role of the National Supervisory Committee as a tripartite governance mechanism.

The committee brings together representatives of government, the NSSF, employers, and workers, and serves as the primary platform overseeing implementation of the pension reform with ongoing ILO technical support.

“This reform requires collective ownership and sustained collaboration,” Minister Haidar said, noting that tripartite governance is central to ensuring both credibility and long-term success.

ILO support rooted in national ownership

ILO Regional Director Ruba Jaradat reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to supporting Lebanon throughout the implementation phase, building on extensive assistance already provided during the drafting and passage of the law.

She emphasized that the ILO’s approach is grounded in national leadership, institutional strengthening, and social dialogue, ensuring that reforms are designed and delivered by Lebanese institutions in line with global standards.

According to an Information Note presented during the meeting, ILO technical support spans six core areas:

Actuarial and financial analysis

Legal and regulatory advisory support

Social dialogue facilitation

NSSF digital transformation

Institutional capacity building

Public communication and stakeholder engagement

Rebuilding the NSSF and modernising service delivery

NSSF Director General Mohamad Karaki reiterated the Fund’s commitment to rapid implementation of the new pension scheme, describing it as a cornerstone of the NSSF’s broader recovery and reform agenda.

He noted that the pension reform is critical to restoring the Fund’s full benefits package and ensuring adequate, reliable social protection for contributors. Karaki also highlighted progress on the digital transformation of the NSSF, aimed at improving efficiency, transparency, and service delivery for members.

Next steps and transparency

At the close of the meeting, participants agreed that the ILO Information Note will function as a living document, updated regularly to track progress and reflect new developments. It will be circulated to government institutions, parliament, employers’ and workers’ organizations, and other stakeholders as an official communication tool.

The document will help ensure shared understanding of the reform process and provide visibility into the initiatives being undertaken to support Lebanon’s transition to a modern, sustainable pension system.