China will resolutely curb large fluctuations in exchange rate - central bank

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-05-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 15:15 IST
China will resolutely curb large fluctuations in the exchange rate and study the strengthening of self-regulation of the dollar deposit business, the central bank said on Friday.
The country's central bank and forex regulator will jointly guide the expectations, correct pro-cyclical and one-sided behaviours when necessary, and curb speculations, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.
