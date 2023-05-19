China will resolutely curb large fluctuations in exchange rate - central bank

China will resolutely curb large fluctuations in the exchange rate and study the strengthening of self-regulation of the dollar deposit business, the central bank said on Friday.

The country's central bank and forex regulator will jointly guide the expectations, correct pro-cyclical and one-sided behaviours when necessary, and curb speculations, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

