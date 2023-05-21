Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in Delhi
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2023 11:37 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 11:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will meet his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at his residence here at 11:30 am on Sunday, sources said.
Kumar will be accompanied by his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, they said.
This is the second meeting between Kumar and Kejriwal in over a month.
The Bihar chief minister had visited Kejriwal's residence on April 12 as part of his efforts to bring all opposition parties together ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Kejriwal had lauded Kumar's efforts and extended his ''complete support'' to the cause.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Tejashwi Yadav
- Kumar
- Lok Sabha
- Arvind
- Kejriwal
- Nitish Kumar
- Delhi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Real contest in Kanakapura for first time, says BJP's Ashoka taking on Shivakumar in Cong leader's home turf
No truth in media stories of infighting; Cong leadership united, putting in combined effort for clear majority in K'taka: D K Shivakumar.
Win in Karnataka will open doors for party for Lok Sabha polls, people of state will give message to country: Cong's D K Shivakumar to PTI.
Cong will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM issue: D K Shivakumar
First priority to ensure Congress wins in Karnataka; will abide by whatever party decides on CM issue: D K Shivakumar.