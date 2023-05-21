Left Menu

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2023 11:37 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 11:35 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will meet his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at his residence here at 11:30 am on Sunday, sources said.

Kumar will be accompanied by his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, they said.

This is the second meeting between Kumar and Kejriwal in over a month.

The Bihar chief minister had visited Kejriwal's residence on April 12 as part of his efforts to bring all opposition parties together ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal had lauded Kumar's efforts and extended his ''complete support'' to the cause.

