Bhabha Atomic Research Centre appointed students of Jijau Santha Library

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2023 13:19 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 13:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22: After applying for the Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) recruitment, a student, Sandesh Desle, from Kinhwali in Shahapur taluka, has been selected for the post of assistant at Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC), taking advantage of the free upsc and mpsc academy and library facility by Jijau Institute.

Due to the lack of education and facilities as well as proper guidance, many students miss out on good opportunities despite their merits, as a result of which they have to settle for a meager salary as a simple peon, clerk, or in a private company. To change this situation, 43 UPSC or MPSC libraries operate at various places on behalf of the Jijau Institute.

By taking advantage of the institute's free academy and library, more than 500 officers have been instituted today. Some have even made it to IPS. Thousands of boys and girls have been selected for police recruitment. The recently completed recruitment process of 910 posts in Mumbai Municipal Corporation was conducted. In this, 104 students of Jijau Academy who received free training from Jijau Educational and Social Institution, Maharashtra-run Jijau Police Force, and Fire Pre-Training Center Valboli have been selected.

Sandesh Desale, a student from Kinhwali in Shahapur taluka, was congratulated on behalf of the institution and wished for the future after being selected for the Assistant at Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC).

