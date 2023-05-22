Two-week capacity building programme for civil servants of Bangladesh begins in Mussoorie

A two-week capacity building programme for civil servants of Bangladesh was inaugurated on Monday on the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) campus in Mussoorie, according to an official statement.

Following the successful completion of the first phase of training, NCGG has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Bangladesh to enhance the skills and capabilities of an additional 1,800 civil servants by 2025.

As part of the agreement, in the last two years, NCGG has already imparted training to 517 officers from Bangladesh, according to the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance mantra of being ''pro-people'' and putting citizens at the forefront of the development strategy, NCGG's programme reinforces the principle of citizen-centric governance among civil servants.

''By enhancing the sensitivity and responsiveness of civil servants, the programme seeks to bring about greater efficiency and effectiveness in public administration,'' it said.

The two-week capacity building programme (CBP) for civil servants of Bangladesh (60th batch) was inaugurated on the NCGG campus, Mussoorie, the statement said, adding that the inaugural session was chaired by Bharat Lal, Director General, NCGG. Underlining the instrumental role of women in nation-building, he urged civil servants to empower women.

Lal emphasised the importance of creating an environment that fosters gender equality, ensuring that women have equal access to opportunities, resources, and decision-making processes.

Recognising the devastating impact of natural disasters such as cyclones and floods, he highlighted the urgent need for civil servants to act as enablers in creating resilient infrastructures and response systems.

By embracing data-driven approaches and leveraging the power of technology, civil servants can enhance their decision-making processes, facilitate efficient resource allocation, and ensure the safety and well-being of communities affected by such natural disasters, Lal said.

NCGG has imparted training to civil servants of 15 countries -- Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and Cambodia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)