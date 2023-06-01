Left Menu

Five new medical colleges to be inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh in Aug: Health Minister

PTI | Guntur | Updated: 01-06-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 21:42 IST
Five new medical colleges to be inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh in Aug: Health Minister
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five new medical colleges will be inaugurated in August and classes would commence from September, increasing the total number of MBBS seats in the state to 2,935, said Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Vidadala Rajini on Thursday.

The Health Minister said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is according utmost prominence to healthcare.

''In just five years’ time, obtaining permission for five medical colleges is a rare feat. This is a record in the history of the state,'' said Rajini in a press note shared by the state government today. With 150 MBBS seats each, these five colleges will come up in Vizianagaram, Eluru, Nandyala, Machilipatnam and Rajamahendravaram, adding 750 seats to the existing 2,185.

According to the Minister, in 100 years’ time, only 11 medical colleges could be set up in the southern state by the previous governments, beginning with the King George Hospital at Vizag in 1923 but Reddy managed to start constructing 17 more in just four years at an outlay of Rs 8,500 crore.

Besides these five, she said the remaining 12 colleges would also start functioning in the next two to three years.

Further, she observed that when the TDP government demitted office in 2019, there were only 926 post graduate seats which now rose to 1,388 by adding another 462 seats.

Rajini said that the new colleges and additional seats are a boon to Andhra Pradesh students as some of them need not relocate to other states for pursuing medical education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
2
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global
3
Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft Work Trend Index 2023

Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft ...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023