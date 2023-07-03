Left Menu

Only a glimpse seen, more to come: President Murmu on women getting top four ranks in civil services exam

This indicates that whenever equal opportunities are given, our daughters perform better than our boys, Murmu said during the second convocation of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence SSSUHE at Muddenahalli in Karnatakas Chikkaballapura district.This is a glimpse of the change happening in India and the golden future of our country, Murmu said.Ye to trailer hai.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-07-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 18:56 IST
Only a glimpse seen, more to come: President Murmu on women getting top four ranks in civil services exam
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said the progress made by women in various sectors presents a glimpse of the change happening in India.

Specifically referring to women bagging the four top ranks of the Union Civil Services examination this year, she said ''daughters can perform better than boys if given equal opportunities''.

''I am extremely glad that in this year's civil services examination, our daughters made it to the top four ranks. This indicates that whenever equal opportunities are given, our daughters perform better than our boys,'' Murmu said during the second convocation of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence (SSSUHE) at Muddenahalli in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura district.

''This is a glimpse of the change happening in India and the golden future of our country,'' Murmu said.

''Ye to trailer hai. Picture abhi baaki hai. (This is just a trailer. The main picture is yet to come out),'' she quipped amidst a round of applause from the audience while uttering the dialogue of a famous Hindi movie.

The President made her observation as she underlined that girls constitute 66 per cent of the student population in SSSUHE and among the 17 gold medal winners, 11 were girls.

She recalled that as the Jharkhand Governor earlier and now as the President, she participated in many convocations where she noticed that women are performing extremely well in the universities.

Praising the private university, she said there are 50 per cent students in SSSUHE who like her are the first in their family to have got degree-level education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023